Betting on player props is one of the ways to wager on the Tampa Bay Rays-Chicago White Sox matchup at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday, starting at 7:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Rays vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Randy Arozarena Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has 33 hits with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .330/.400/.540 on the season.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Apr. 28 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at White Sox Apr. 27 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Apr. 26 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Apr. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Apr. 24 2-for-3 2 0 2 5 0

Bet on player props for Randy Arozarena or other Rays players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.