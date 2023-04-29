Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Chicago White Sox and starter Lance Lynn on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The White Sox are +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Rays (-145). The matchup's total is listed at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Raysgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rays vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -145 +120 9 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won eight of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Rays and their opponents are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Rays covered the spread.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have put together a 22-4 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 84.6% of those games).

Tampa Bay has a 19-2 record (winning 90.5% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rays' implied win probability is 59.2%.

Tampa Bay has played in 27 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 14 times (14-10-3).

The Rays have covered the spread in each of the four games they have played with a set run line.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-2 8-3 11-1 11-4 16-4 6-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.