Rays vs. White Sox: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Chicago White Sox and starter Lance Lynn on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.
The White Sox are +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Rays (-145). The matchup's total is listed at 9 runs.
Rep your team with officially licensed Raysgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rays vs. White Sox Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rays
|-145
|+120
|9
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rays Recent Betting Performance
- The Rays have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won eight of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Rays and their opponents are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games with a total.
- In their last game with a spread, the Rays covered the spread.
Rays Betting Records & Stats
- The Rays have put together a 22-4 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 84.6% of those games).
- Tampa Bay has a 19-2 record (winning 90.5% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rays' implied win probability is 59.2%.
- Tampa Bay has played in 27 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 14 times (14-10-3).
- The Rays have covered the spread in each of the four games they have played with a set run line.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rays Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|14-2
|8-3
|11-1
|11-4
|16-4
|6-1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.