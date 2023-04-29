Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Randy Arozarena -- with a slugging percentage of .605 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the mound, on April 29 at 7:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the White Sox.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.540) thanks to 10 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks seventh, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 23rd in the league in slugging.
- Arozarena has picked up a hit in 21 of 26 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 19.2% of his games in 2023 (five of 26), and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Arozarena has had an RBI in 13 games this year (50.0%), including five multi-RBI outings (19.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 15 games this year (57.7%), including four multi-run games (15.4%).
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|10
|13 (81.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (80.0%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (60.0%)
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (60.0%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (40.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 10 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff paces the league.
- The White Sox have a 5.65 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (39 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lynn (0-3) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his sixth start of the season. He has a 7.52 ERA in 26 1/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In five games this season, the 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.52, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .309 against him.
