Randy Arozarena -- with a slugging percentage of .605 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the mound, on April 29 at 7:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the White Sox.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Randy Arozarena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.540) thanks to 10 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks seventh, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 23rd in the league in slugging.

Arozarena has picked up a hit in 21 of 26 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.

He has hit a long ball in 19.2% of his games in 2023 (five of 26), and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Arozarena has had an RBI in 13 games this year (50.0%), including five multi-RBI outings (19.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 15 games this year (57.7%), including four multi-run games (15.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 10 13 (81.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (80.0%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (60.0%) 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (60.0%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings