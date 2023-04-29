The Tampa Bay Rays, including Manuel Margot (batting .267 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a walk and three RBI), take on starting pitcher Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the White Sox.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

  • Margot is batting .235 with three doubles, two home runs and four walks.
  • In 50.0% of his games this season (12 of 24), Margot has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 24 games played this year, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Margot has had an RBI in seven games this year.
  • In five games this year (20.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 10
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 10 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox's 5.65 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (39 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Lynn makes the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 7.52 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 26 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.52, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .309 batting average against him.
