Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Manuel Margot (batting .267 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a walk and three RBI), take on starting pitcher Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the White Sox.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot is batting .235 with three doubles, two home runs and four walks.
- In 50.0% of his games this season (12 of 24), Margot has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in two of 24 games played this year, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- Margot has had an RBI in seven games this year.
- In five games this year (20.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|10
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (70.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (40.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 10 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 5.65 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (39 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lynn makes the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 7.52 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 26 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.52, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .309 batting average against him.
