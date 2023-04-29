Luke Raley -- batting .219 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the mound, on April 29 at 7:10 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the White Sox.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Luke Raley At The Plate

  • Raley has three doubles, five home runs and four walks while hitting .214.
  • In nine of 19 games this season (47.4%), Raley has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In four games this year, he has hit a home run (21.1%, and 7.9% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 31.6% of his games this year, Raley has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in five of 19 games (26.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 8
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (37.5%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 10 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff leads the league.
  • The White Sox have a 5.65 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 39 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
  • Lynn (0-3 with a 7.52 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 35-year-old has a 7.52 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .309 to opposing hitters.
