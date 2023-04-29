The Tampa Bay Rays, including Josh Lowe (batting .350 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and 11 RBI), battle starter Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) in his last game against the White Sox.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe has six doubles, four home runs and four walks while hitting .348.
  • Lowe has had a hit in 15 of 19 games this season (78.9%), including multiple hits eight times (42.1%).
  • In 21.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Lowe has had an RBI in 11 games this season (57.9%), including five multi-RBI outings (26.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 11 games this year (57.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 8
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (100.0%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (50.0%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (87.5%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (37.5%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (75.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 10 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff leads MLB.
  • The White Sox have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.65).
  • White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (39 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Lynn (0-3 with a 7.52 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In five games this season, the 35-year-old has an ERA of 7.52, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .309 against him.
