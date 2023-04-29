The Tampa Bay Rays, including Josh Lowe (batting .350 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and 11 RBI), battle starter Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) in his last game against the White Sox.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has six doubles, four home runs and four walks while hitting .348.

Lowe has had a hit in 15 of 19 games this season (78.9%), including multiple hits eight times (42.1%).

In 21.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

Lowe has had an RBI in 11 games this season (57.9%), including five multi-RBI outings (26.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 11 games this year (57.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 8 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (100.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (50.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (87.5%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (37.5%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (75.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings