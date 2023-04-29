On Saturday, Jose Siri (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Jose Siri At The Plate

  • Siri is hitting .226 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks.
  • Siri has had a base hit in six of nine games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of nine games played this year, and in 5.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Siri has had an RBI in five games this season (55.6%), including three multi-RBI outings (33.3%).
  • In four of nine games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 3
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10 K/9 to pace the league.
  • The White Sox's 5.65 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (39 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Lynn gets the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 7.52 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 26 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 35-year-old has an ERA of 7.52, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .309 against him.
