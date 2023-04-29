On Saturday, Jose Siri (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri is hitting .226 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks.

Siri has had a base hit in six of nine games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a long ball in two of nine games played this year, and in 5.9% of his plate appearances.

Siri has had an RBI in five games this season (55.6%), including three multi-RBI outings (33.3%).

In four of nine games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 3 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

