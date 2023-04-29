On Saturday, Isaac Paredes (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, two walks and eight RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI) against the White Sox.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isaac Paredes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

  • Paredes is batting .253 with four doubles, four home runs and five walks.
  • Paredes has picked up a hit in 13 of 24 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
  • He has hit a long ball in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (four of 24), and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In nine games this season (37.5%), Paredes has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (12.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 11 of 24 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 10
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%)
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10 K/9 to lead MLB.
  • The White Sox's 5.65 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (39 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Lynn makes the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 7.52 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Monday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In five games this season, the 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.52, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .309 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.