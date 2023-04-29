The Tampa Bay Rays and Christian Bethancourt, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Lance Lynn TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt is batting .250 with four doubles, four home runs and five walks.

Bethancourt has gotten at least one hit in 62.5% of his games this season (10 of 16), with more than one hit four times (25.0%).

In 25.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6.6% of his trips to the dish.

Bethancourt has driven in a run in six games this season (37.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 50.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (18.8%).

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 6 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

