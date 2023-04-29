The Tampa Bay Rays and Christian Bethancourt, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

  • Bethancourt is batting .250 with four doubles, four home runs and five walks.
  • Bethancourt has gotten at least one hit in 62.5% of his games this season (10 of 16), with more than one hit four times (25.0%).
  • In 25.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Bethancourt has driven in a run in six games this season (37.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 50.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (18.8%).

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 6
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
  • The White Sox's 5.65 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up 39 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • Lynn (0-3 with a 7.52 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season.
  • The righty's most recent appearance came on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.52, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .309 batting average against him.
