Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Yandy Diaz and his .634 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) against the White Sox.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 29 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .407.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 17th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.
- Diaz has had a hit in 15 of 24 games this year (62.5%), including multiple hits 10 times (41.7%).
- Looking at the 24 games he has played this year, he's homered in seven of them (29.2%), and in 6.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 41.7% of his games this year, Diaz has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 12 games this season (50.0%), including six multi-run games (25.0%).
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|9
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (66.7%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (55.6%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (66.7%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (44.4%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (44.4%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 10 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 5.76 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox give up the second-most home runs in baseball (38 total, 1.5 per game).
- Giolito gets the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came in relief on Monday when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while allowing hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (4.50), 35th in WHIP (1.179), and 38th in K/9 (9).
