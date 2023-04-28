The Tampa Bay Rays, including Yandy Diaz and his .634 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) against the White Sox.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yandy Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has 29 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .407.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 17th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.

Diaz has had a hit in 15 of 24 games this year (62.5%), including multiple hits 10 times (41.7%).

Looking at the 24 games he has played this year, he's homered in seven of them (29.2%), and in 6.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 41.7% of his games this year, Diaz has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 12 games this season (50.0%), including six multi-run games (25.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 9 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (55.6%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (66.7%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (44.4%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings