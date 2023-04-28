Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wander Franco -- with a slugging percentage of .350 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lucas Giolito on the mound, on April 28 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-6) in his most recent game against the White Sox.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco has an OPS of .911, fueled by an OBP of .372 and a team-best slugging percentage of .539 this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 21st in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.
- Franco has had a hit in 18 of 25 games this year (72.0%), including multiple hits eight times (32.0%).
- In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (16.0%, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Franco has driven in a run in 10 games this season (40.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (12.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 48.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (12.0%).
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|9
|12 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (66.7%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10 K/9 to lead the league.
- The White Sox have a 5.76 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (38 total, 1.5 per game).
- Giolito (1-2) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his sixth start of the season. He has a 4.50 ERA in 28 2/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Monday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while giving up hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 4.50 ERA ranks 55th, 1.179 WHIP ranks 35th, and 9 K/9 ranks 38th.
