Friday's contest that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (21-5) against the Chicago White Sox (7-19) at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 7:10 PM on April 28.

The Rays will give the ball to Zach Eflin (3-0, 2.81 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Lucas Giolito (1-2, 4.50 ERA).

Rays vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Rays vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 6, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Rays Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 7-3.

Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Rays covered the spread.

This season, the Rays have won 21 out of the 25 games, or 84%, in which they've been favored.

Tampa Bay has entered 20 games this season favored by -150 or more and is 18-2 in those contests.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Rays.

No team has scored more than the 171 runs Tampa Bay has this season.

The Rays have the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.83).

Rays Schedule