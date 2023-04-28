Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Yandy Diaz, Andrew Vaughn and others in the Tampa Bay Rays-Chicago White Sox matchup at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Rays vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Zach Eflin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Eflin Stats

The Rays will send Zach Eflin (3-0) to the mound for his fourth start this season.

Eflin has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Eflin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. White Sox Apr. 23 5.0 3 1 1 4 0 vs. Athletics Apr. 7 6.0 9 3 3 7 0 vs. Tigers Apr. 1 5.0 3 1 1 5 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Zach Eflin's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Diaz Stats

Diaz has put up 29 hits with three doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 16 runs.

He has a slash line of .315/.407/.576 so far this year.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at White Sox Apr. 27 3-for-5 2 1 1 6 vs. Astros Apr. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Apr. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Astros Apr. 24 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 vs. White Sox Apr. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 2

Randy Arozarena Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has 31 hits with four doubles, a triple, five home runs, 10 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .323/.396/.542 on the year.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Apr. 27 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Apr. 26 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Apr. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Apr. 24 2-for-3 2 0 2 5 0 vs. White Sox Apr. 23 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Yandy Díaz, Randy Arozarena or other Rays players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has nine doubles, a home run, 11 walks and 16 RBI (22 total hits).

He's slashing .234/.333/.362 on the season.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rays Apr. 27 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Blue Jays Apr. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Blue Jays Apr. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Apr. 24 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 at Rays Apr. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Robert Stats

Luis Robert has 23 hits with six doubles, five home runs, four walks and 13 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .223/.252/.427 slash line so far this year.

Robert brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .176 with two walks.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Apr. 27 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays Apr. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays Apr. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Apr. 24 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Rays Apr. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1

Bet on player props for Andrew Vaughn, Luis Robert or other White Sox players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.