On Friday, April 28 at 7:10 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Rays (21-5) visit the Chicago White Sox (7-19) at Guaranteed Rate Field. Zach Eflin will get the nod for the Rays, while Lucas Giolito will take the mound for the White Sox.

The Rays are favored in this one, at -155, while the underdog White Sox have +130 odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Rays vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (3-0, 2.81 ERA) vs Giolito - CHW (1-2, 4.50 ERA)

Rays vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Rays vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have won 21, or 84%, of the 25 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Rays have a 17-1 record (winning 94.4% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays went 7-3 across the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win two times (11.8%) in those games.

This season, the White Sox have been a moneyline underdog of -155 or longer seven times, losing every contest.

The White Sox have played as underdogs nine times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 3-6-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL East -114 - 1st

