How to Watch the Rays vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays will try to do damage against Lucas Giolito when he starts for the Chicago White Sox on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, in the second game of a four-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Rays vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tampa Bay Rays have hit a league-leading 51 home runs, averaging two per game.
- Tampa Bay leads MLB with a .515 slugging percentage this season, putting up 103 extra-base hits.
- The Rays lead MLB with a .280 batting average.
- Tampa Bay is the top-scoring team in baseball, averaging 6.6 runs per game (171 total).
- The Rays have a league-best .352 on-base percentage.
- The Rays' 8.2 strikeouts per game rank 12th in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- Tampa Bay has the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.83).
- Rays pitchers combine for the No. 1 WHIP in MLB (1.069).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Zach Eflin makes the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.81 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- Eflin is aiming for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance on the hill.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/23/2023
|White Sox
|W 4-1
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Lucas Giolito
|4/24/2023
|Astros
|W 8-3
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Jose Urquidy
|4/25/2023
|Astros
|L 5-0
|Home
|Drew Rasmussen
|Luis Garcia
|4/26/2023
|Astros
|L 1-0
|Home
|Calvin Faucher
|Hunter Brown
|4/27/2023
|White Sox
|W 14-5
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Dylan Cease
|4/28/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Lucas Giolito
|4/29/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Lance Lynn
|4/30/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Drew Rasmussen
|Mike Clevinger
|5/2/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Calvin Faucher
|Roansy Contreras
|5/3/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Mitch Keller
|5/4/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Rich Hill
