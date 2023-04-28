Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays face Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

The White Sox are +125 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Rays (-150). An 8.5-run over/under has been listed in this matchup.

Rays vs. White Sox Odds & Info

  • Date: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBCS-CHI
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Rays -150 +125 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

  • The Rays have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won seven of those contests.
  • In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
  • The Rays covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

  • The Rays have put together a 21-4 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 84% of those games).
  • In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, Tampa Bay has an 18-2 record (winning 90% of its games).
  • Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rays have an implied win probability of 60%.
  • Tampa Bay has played in 26 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 14 times (14-9-3).
  • The Rays have collected a 4-0-0 record against the spread this season (covering 100% of the time).

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
14-2 7-3 11-1 10-4 15-4 6-1

