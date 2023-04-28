Rays vs. White Sox: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays face Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
The White Sox are +125 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Rays (-150). An 8.5-run over/under has been listed in this matchup.
Rep your team with officially licensed Raysgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rays vs. White Sox Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rays
|-150
|+125
|8.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rays Recent Betting Performance
- The Rays have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won seven of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
- The Rays covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.
Rays Betting Records & Stats
- The Rays have put together a 21-4 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 84% of those games).
- In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, Tampa Bay has an 18-2 record (winning 90% of its games).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rays have an implied win probability of 60%.
- Tampa Bay has played in 26 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 14 times (14-9-3).
- The Rays have collected a 4-0-0 record against the spread this season (covering 100% of the time).
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rays Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|14-2
|7-3
|11-1
|10-4
|15-4
|6-1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.