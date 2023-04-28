Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays face Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

The White Sox are +125 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Rays (-150). An 8.5-run over/under has been listed in this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Raysgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rays vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -150 +125 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won seven of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Rays covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have put together a 21-4 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 84% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, Tampa Bay has an 18-2 record (winning 90% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rays have an implied win probability of 60%.

Tampa Bay has played in 26 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 14 times (14-9-3).

The Rays have collected a 4-0-0 record against the spread this season (covering 100% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-2 7-3 11-1 10-4 15-4 6-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.