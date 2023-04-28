On Friday, Randy Arozarena (.605 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the White Sox.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.542) thanks to 10 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 21st in the league in slugging.

Arozarena has gotten a hit in 20 of 25 games this year (80.0%), with more than one hit on nine occasions (36.0%).

In 20.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 13 games this season (52.0%), Arozarena has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (20.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 15 games this year (60.0%), including four multi-run games (16.0%).

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 9 13 (81.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (55.6%) 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (66.7%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

