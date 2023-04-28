Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Randy Arozarena (.605 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the White Sox.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.542) thanks to 10 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 21st in the league in slugging.
- Arozarena has gotten a hit in 20 of 25 games this year (80.0%), with more than one hit on nine occasions (36.0%).
- In 20.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 13 games this season (52.0%), Arozarena has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (20.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 15 games this year (60.0%), including four multi-run games (16.0%).
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|9
|13 (81.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (77.8%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (55.6%)
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (66.7%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (44.4%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 10 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 5.76 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox allow the second-most home runs in baseball (38 total, 1.5 per game).
- The White Sox are sending Giolito (1-2) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Monday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while surrendering hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 4.50 ERA ranks 55th, 1.179 WHIP ranks 35th, and 9 K/9 ranks 38th.
