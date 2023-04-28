Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Manuel Margot (.241 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Manuel Margot? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot has two doubles, two home runs and four walks while hitting .203.
- This season, Margot has totaled at least one hit in 11 of 23 games (47.8%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In 23 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- Margot has had an RBI in six games this season.
- In five games this season (21.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|9
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (66.7%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 10 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 5.76 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (38 total, 1.5 per game).
- Giolito (1-2) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.50 ERA in 28 2/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was in relief on Monday when the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while allowing hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (4.50), 35th in WHIP (1.179), and 38th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.