Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Jose Siri, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri has two doubles, two home runs and two walks while hitting .259.
- Siri has picked up a hit in six games this season (75.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has homered in two of eight games played this year, and in 6.7% of his plate appearances.
- Siri has had at least one RBI in 62.5% of his games this season (five of eight), with more than one RBI three times (37.5%).
- He has scored at least one run four times this year (50.0%), including one multi-run game.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|2
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (50.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (100.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff leads the league with a collective 10 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.76).
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up 38 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (second-most in baseball).
- The White Sox will send Giolito (1-2) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Monday when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while giving up hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (4.50), 35th in WHIP (1.179), and 38th in K/9 (9) among pitchers who qualify.
