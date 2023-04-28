On Friday, Harold Ramirez (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez is hitting .354 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and six walks.

In 68.4% of his games this year (13 of 19), Ramirez has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (42.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 26.3% of his games this year, and 6.9% of his trips to the plate.

Ramirez has had at least one RBI in 36.8% of his games this year (seven of 19), with more than one RBI three times (15.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in nine of 19 games (47.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 6 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (66.7%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

