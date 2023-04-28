Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Harold Ramirez (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez is hitting .354 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and six walks.
- In 68.4% of his games this year (13 of 19), Ramirez has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (42.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in 26.3% of his games this year, and 6.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Ramirez has had at least one RBI in 36.8% of his games this year (seven of 19), with more than one RBI three times (15.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in nine of 19 games (47.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|6
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (66.7%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 10 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The White Sox have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.76).
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (38 total, 1.5 per game).
- The White Sox will send Giolito (1-2) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was in relief on Monday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while giving up hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 4.50 ERA ranks 55th, 1.179 WHIP ranks 35th, and 9 K/9 ranks 38th.
