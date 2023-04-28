Brandon Lowe -- with an on-base percentage of .286 in his past 10 games, 82 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lucas Giolito on the mound, on April 28 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a triple, a home run and three RBI) against the White Sox.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 19 hits, which ranks first among Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .257 with nine extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 84th, his on-base percentage ranks 51st, and he is eighth in the league in slugging.

Lowe has had a hit in 13 of 22 games this season (59.1%), including multiple hits five times (22.7%).

Looking at the 22 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in seven of them (31.8%), and in 8% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has picked up an RBI in 36.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 22.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 12 times this year (54.5%), including five games with multiple runs (22.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 8 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (62.5%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings