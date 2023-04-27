Yandy Diaz -- hitting .385 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the mound, on April 27 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has three doubles, six home runs and 12 walks while hitting .299.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 26th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.

In 14 of 23 games this season (60.9%) Diaz has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (39.1%).

He has gone deep in 26.1% of his games in 2023 (six of 23), and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has an RBI in nine of 23 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 47.8% of his games this year (11 of 23), he has scored, and in five of those games (21.7%) he has scored more than once.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 8 9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (50.0%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (62.5%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (37.5%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

