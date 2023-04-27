Taylor Walls Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Taylor Walls, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Taylor Walls? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls has three doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks while hitting .313.
- Walls has gotten a hit in 11 of 16 games this year (68.8%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in two of 16 games played this year, and in 5.4% of his plate appearances.
- Walls has driven in a run in five games this season (31.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once 10 times this season (62.5%), including four games with multiple runs (25.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (85.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (85.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (57.1%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 10 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.62).
- The White Sox allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (35 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease makes the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.73 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander tossed four innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (2.73), 37th in WHIP (1.177), and ninth in K/9 (11.6) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.