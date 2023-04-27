The Tampa Bay Rays and Taylor Walls, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Taylor Walls? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Taylor Walls At The Plate

  • Walls has three doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks while hitting .313.
  • Walls has gotten a hit in 11 of 16 games this year (68.8%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 16 games played this year, and in 5.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Walls has driven in a run in five games this season (31.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least once 10 times this season (62.5%), including four games with multiple runs (25.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 7
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (85.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 10 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.62).
  • The White Sox allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (35 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Cease makes the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.73 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander tossed four innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (2.73), 37th in WHIP (1.177), and ninth in K/9 (11.6) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.