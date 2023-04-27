Thursday's contest that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (20-5) against the Chicago White Sox (7-18) at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:10 PM on April 27.

The Rays will call on Shane McClanahan (4-0) against the White Sox and Dylan Cease (2-0).

Rays vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rays vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rays 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Rays Performance Insights

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Rays have a record of 7-3.

Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rays covered in its most recent game with a spread.

The Rays have won 20, or 83.3%, of the 24 games they've played as favorites this season.

Tampa Bay is 17-1 this season when entering a game favored by -155 or more on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Rays.

Tampa Bay has scored the most runs (157) in baseball so far this year.

The Rays' 2.74 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rays Schedule