Rays vs. White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight - April 27
The Tampa Bay Rays (20-5) visit the Chicago White Sox (7-18) to start a four-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field, with first pitch at 7:10 PM ET on Thursday. The Rays are coming off a series defeat to the Astros, and the White Sox a series loss to the Blue Jays.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Shane McClanahan (4-0) to the mound, while Dylan Cease (2-0) will answer the bell for the White Sox.
Rays vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Probable Pitchers: McClanahan - TB (4-0, 1.86 ERA) vs Cease - CHW (2-0, 2.73 ERA)
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane McClanahan
- McClanahan (4-0) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his sixth start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.
- The 25-year-old has pitched in five games this season with a 1.86 ERA and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .176.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- McClanahan has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Shane McClanahan vs. White Sox
- The White Sox rank 24th in MLB with 96 runs scored this season. They have a .228 batting average this campaign with 23 home runs (23rd in the league).
- The White Sox have gone 3-for-21 with two home runs and two RBI in one game against the left-hander this season.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease
- Cease (2-0) takes the mound first for the White Sox in his sixth start of the season. He has a 2.73 ERA in 26 1/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty went four innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In five games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 2.73 ERA and 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .178 to opposing hitters.
- Cease has two quality starts under his belt this year.
- Cease heads into the game with four outings of five or more innings pitched this season.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (2.73), 37th in WHIP (1.177), and ninth in K/9 (11.6).
Dylan Cease vs. Rays
- He will match up with a Rays offense that ranks second in the league with 233 total hits (on a .276 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .508 (first in the league) with 48 total home runs (first in MLB action).
- In four innings over one appearance against the Rays this season, Cease has a 6.75 ERA and a 1.75 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .333.
