Player props can be found for Randy Arozarena and Andrew Vaughn, among others, when the Tampa Bay Rays visit the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

Rays vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Shane McClanahan Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -145)

McClanahan Stats

The Rays will send Shane McClanahan (4-0) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

McClanahan has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 25-year-old's 1.86 ERA ranks seventh, 1.034 WHIP ranks 18th, and 11.5 K/9 ranks 10th.

McClanahan Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. White Sox Apr. 22 6.0 3 2 2 10 1 at Blue Jays Apr. 16 6.0 4 1 1 6 2 vs. Red Sox Apr. 11 5.0 2 1 1 9 4 at Nationals Apr. 5 6.0 5 2 2 6 4 vs. Tigers Mar. 30 6.0 4 0 0 6 1

Randy Arozarena Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Arozarena Stats

Arozarena has four doubles, a triple, five home runs, nine walks and 24 RBI (31 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.

He has a slash line of .341/.410/.571 so far this year.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Apr. 26 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Apr. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Apr. 24 2-for-3 2 0 2 5 0 vs. White Sox Apr. 23 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Apr. 22 3-for-5 1 1 4 6 0

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Franco Stats

Wander Franco has 29 hits with 12 doubles, four home runs, nine walks and 14 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashed .302/.374/.552 on the season.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Apr. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Apr. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros Apr. 24 4-for-5 2 0 1 6 1 vs. White Sox Apr. 23 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 1 vs. White Sox Apr. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has recorded 21 hits with nine doubles, a home run and 11 walks. He has driven in 16 runs.

He has a .236/.340/.371 slash line on the season.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Blue Jays Apr. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Blue Jays Apr. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Apr. 24 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 at Rays Apr. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rays Apr. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Andrew Benintendi Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Benintendi Stats

Andrew Benintendi has collected 26 hits with five doubles and eight walks. He has driven in five runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .295/.354/.352 so far this season.

Benintendi takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .342 with three doubles, five walks and three RBI.

Benintendi Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Apr. 26 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays Apr. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays Apr. 24 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Rays Apr. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Rays Apr. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

