Top Player Prop Bets for Rays vs. White Sox on April 27, 2023
Player props can be found for Randy Arozarena and Andrew Vaughn, among others, when the Tampa Bay Rays visit the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
Rays vs. White Sox Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Shane McClanahan Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -145)
McClanahan Stats
- The Rays will send Shane McClanahan (4-0) to the mound for his sixth start this season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
- McClanahan has five starts in a row of five innings or more.
- Among qualified pitchers this year, the 25-year-old's 1.86 ERA ranks seventh, 1.034 WHIP ranks 18th, and 11.5 K/9 ranks 10th.
McClanahan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 22
|6.0
|3
|2
|2
|10
|1
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 16
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|6
|2
|vs. Red Sox
|Apr. 11
|5.0
|2
|1
|1
|9
|4
|at Nationals
|Apr. 5
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|6
|4
|vs. Tigers
|Mar. 30
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|6
|1
Randy Arozarena Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Arozarena Stats
- Arozarena has four doubles, a triple, five home runs, nine walks and 24 RBI (31 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.
- He has a slash line of .341/.410/.571 so far this year.
Arozarena Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Apr. 26
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Apr. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Apr. 24
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|2
|5
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 23
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 22
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|4
|6
|0
Wander Franco Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Franco Stats
- Wander Franco has 29 hits with 12 doubles, four home runs, nine walks and 14 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashed .302/.374/.552 on the season.
Franco Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Apr. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Apr. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Astros
|Apr. 24
|4-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|6
|1
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 23
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. White Sox
|Apr. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)
Vaughn Stats
- Vaughn has recorded 21 hits with nine doubles, a home run and 11 walks. He has driven in 16 runs.
- He has a .236/.340/.371 slash line on the season.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|at Rays
|Apr. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Apr. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Andrew Benintendi Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)
Benintendi Stats
- Andrew Benintendi has collected 26 hits with five doubles and eight walks. He has driven in five runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashed .295/.354/.352 so far this season.
- Benintendi takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .342 with three doubles, five walks and three RBI.
Benintendi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 26
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 24
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Apr. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Apr. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
