On Thursday, April 27, Randy Arozarena's Tampa Bay Rays (20-5) visit Andrew Vaughn's Chicago White Sox (7-18) at Guaranteed Rate Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Rays have -155 moneyline odds to win against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +125. A 7-run total has been set for this matchup.

Rays vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Shane McClanahan - TB (4-0, 1.86 ERA) vs Dylan Cease - CHW (2-0, 2.73 ERA)

Rays vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Rays vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have won 20, or 83.3%, of the 24 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Rays have a 17-1 record (winning 94.4% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays were the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and they finished 7-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The White Sox have been underdogs in 16 games this season and have come away with the win two times (12.5%) in those contests.

The White Sox have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +125 or worse on the moneyline this season.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 0-8.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Rays vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yandy Díaz 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+230) Christian Bethancourt 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+225) Manuel Margot 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+320) Harold Ramirez 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+190) Josh Lowe 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+275)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL East -114 - 1st

