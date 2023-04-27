Harold Ramirez and the Tampa Bay Rays will take on Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET, in the first game of a four-game series.

The Rays are -155 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the White Sox (+125). The total for the contest is listed at 7 runs.

Rays vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -155 +125 7 -120 +100 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

In their last game with a spread, the Rays covered the spread.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have won 20 of the 24 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (83.3%).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, Tampa Bay has a 17-1 record (winning 94.4% of its games).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Rays' implied win probability is 60.8%.

In the 25 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Tampa Bay, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 13 times (13-9-3).

The Rays have put together a 4-0-0 record against the spread this season (covering 100% of the time).

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-2 6-3 11-1 9-4 14-4 6-1

