On Thursday, Randy Arozarena (.622 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Astros.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Randy Arozarena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena has 31 hits and an OBP of .410 to go with a slugging percentage of .571. All three of those stats lead Tampa Bay hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks sixth in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.

Arozarena has reached base via a hit in 20 games this year (of 24 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

He has hit a home run in five games this year (20.8%), homering in 4.8% of his plate appearances.

In 54.2% of his games this season, Arozarena has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 58.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 16.7%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 8 13 (81.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (62.5%) 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (62.5%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings