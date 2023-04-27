Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Randy Arozarena (.622 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Astros.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena has 31 hits and an OBP of .410 to go with a slugging percentage of .571. All three of those stats lead Tampa Bay hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks sixth in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.
- Arozarena has reached base via a hit in 20 games this year (of 24 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- He has hit a home run in five games this year (20.8%), homering in 4.8% of his plate appearances.
- In 54.2% of his games this season, Arozarena has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 58.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 16.7%.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|8
|13 (81.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (87.5%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (62.5%)
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (62.5%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (50.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The White Sox have a 5.62 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (35 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.73 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 26 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty tossed four innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old's 2.73 ERA ranks 19th, 1.177 WHIP ranks 36th, and 11.6 K/9 ranks ninth among qualifying pitchers this season.
