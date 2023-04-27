Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Manuel Margot (.242 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Astros.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot has two doubles, two home runs and four walks while hitting .203.
- Margot has gotten a hit in 11 of 22 games this year (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 22 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Margot has driven in a run in six games this year (27.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in five of 22 games (22.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|8
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (75.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 10 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.62).
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 35 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- The White Sox will send Cease (2-0) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.73 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 26 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw four innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 2.73 ERA ranks 19th, 1.177 WHIP ranks 36th, and 11.6 K/9 ranks ninth.
