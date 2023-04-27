Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
After hitting .129 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games, Luke Raley and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Dylan Cease) at 7:10 PM ET on Thursday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley is batting .176 with two doubles, four home runs and four walks.
- Raley has had a base hit in eight of 18 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- In 16.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Raley has driven home a run in five games this season (27.8%), including more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored at least once four times this year (22.2%), including one multi-run game.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|7
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10 K/9 to lead MLB.
- The White Sox have a 5.62 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (35 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease (2-0) takes the mound for the White Sox in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 2.73 ERA in 26 1/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went four innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (2.73), 37th in WHIP (1.177), and ninth in K/9 (11.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
