After hitting .129 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games, Luke Raley and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Dylan Cease) at 7:10 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley is batting .176 with two doubles, four home runs and four walks.

Raley has had a base hit in eight of 18 games this season, and multiple hits once.

In 16.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.9% of his trips to the plate.

Raley has driven home a run in five games this season (27.8%), including more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored at least once four times this year (22.2%), including one multi-run game.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 7 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

