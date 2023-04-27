Player prop betting options for Mitchell Marner, Nikita Kucherov and others are available in the Toronto Maple Leafs-Tampa Bay Lightning matchup at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings Sportsbook!

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSUN

TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSUN Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)

1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140)

Kucherov is one of the top offensive options for Tampa Bay with 111 points (1.4 per game), with 31 goals and 80 assists in 82 games (playing 20:07 per game).

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Apr. 24 0 2 2 2 vs. Maple Leafs Apr. 22 0 1 1 6 at Maple Leafs Apr. 20 0 0 0 3 at Maple Leafs Apr. 18 1 2 3 4 vs. Red Wings Apr. 13 0 1 1 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Brayden Point Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -179, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -179, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -179)

Brayden Point has racked up 94 points this season, with 50 goals and 44 assists.

Point Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Apr. 24 0 1 1 3 vs. Maple Leafs Apr. 22 0 0 0 7 at Maple Leafs Apr. 20 0 1 1 2 at Maple Leafs Apr. 18 2 0 2 4 vs. Red Wings Apr. 13 2 1 3 5

Steven Stamkos Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -164, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -159)

Steven Stamkos is a crucial player on offense for Tampa Bay with 33 goals and 51 assists.

Stamkos Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Apr. 24 1 0 1 3 vs. Maple Leafs Apr. 22 0 1 1 2 at Maple Leafs Apr. 20 0 1 1 3 at Maple Leafs Apr. 18 0 0 0 2 vs. Red Wings Apr. 13 0 0 0 2

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs

Mitchell Marner Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -154)

1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -204, Under Odds: +165)

Marner has been a major player for Toronto this season, with 99 points in 80 games.

Marner Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Apr. 24 0 2 2 3 at Lightning Apr. 22 0 2 2 2 vs. Lightning Apr. 20 2 1 3 3 vs. Lightning Apr. 18 0 3 3 3 at Rangers Apr. 13 0 0 0 1

Put your picks to the test and bet on Maple Leafs vs. Lightning player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

William Nylander Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -179, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -179, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -159)

William Nylander is another of Toronto's offensive options, contributing 87 points (40 goals, 47 assists) to the team.

Nylander Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Apr. 24 0 3 3 3 at Lightning Apr. 22 0 1 1 7 vs. Lightning Apr. 20 1 1 2 2 vs. Lightning Apr. 18 1 0 1 4 at Rangers Apr. 13 1 0 1 6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.