Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Isaac Paredes (batting .114 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Isaac Paredes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is batting .216 with a double, three home runs and five walks.
- Paredes has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this season (11 of 22), with at least two hits four times (18.2%).
- In 13.6% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Paredes has driven in a run in seven games this season (31.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In nine games this season (40.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|8
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 10 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 5.62 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (35 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease (2-0 with a 2.73 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old's 2.73 ERA ranks 19th, 1.177 WHIP ranks 36th, and 11.6 K/9 ranks ninth among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.