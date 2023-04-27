On Thursday, Isaac Paredes (batting .114 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is batting .216 with a double, three home runs and five walks.

Paredes has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this season (11 of 22), with at least two hits four times (18.2%).

In 13.6% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Paredes has driven in a run in seven games this season (31.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In nine games this season (40.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 8 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

