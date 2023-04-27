Harold Ramirez -- hitting .421 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, four walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the mound, on April 27 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Ramirez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

  • Ramirez has four doubles, a triple, five home runs and six walks while batting .354.
  • Ramirez has gotten a hit in 13 of 19 games this year (68.4%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (42.1%).
  • He has gone deep in five games this season (26.3%), leaving the park in 6.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Ramirez has had an RBI in seven games this season (36.8%), including three multi-RBI outings (15.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In nine games this year (47.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 6
8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (66.7%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10 K/9 to pace MLB.
  • The White Sox's 5.62 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (35 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.73 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty threw four innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (2.73), 36th in WHIP (1.177), and ninth in K/9 (11.6).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.