After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Francisco Mejia and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Dylan Cease) at 7:10 PM ET on Thursday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Francisco Mejía? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Francisco Mejía At The Plate

Mejia is batting .222 with two doubles and four walks.

Mejia has gotten a hit in four of 12 games this year (33.3%), with multiple hits twice.

In 12 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Mejia has had an RBI in four games this year.

He has scored in four of 12 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings