After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Francisco Mejia and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Dylan Cease) at 7:10 PM ET on Thursday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Francisco Mejía At The Plate

  • Mejia is batting .222 with two doubles and four walks.
  • Mejia has gotten a hit in four of 12 games this year (33.3%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In 12 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Mejia has had an RBI in four games this year.
  • He has scored in four of 12 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 5
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 10 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox's 5.62 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 35 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • The White Sox are sending Cease (2-0) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.73 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander tossed four innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (2.73), 37th in WHIP (1.177), and ninth in K/9 (11.6) among qualifying pitchers.
