Francisco Mejía Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Francisco Mejia and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Dylan Cease) at 7:10 PM ET on Thursday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Francisco Mejía At The Plate
- Mejia is batting .222 with two doubles and four walks.
- Mejia has gotten a hit in four of 12 games this year (33.3%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 12 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Mejia has had an RBI in four games this year.
- He has scored in four of 12 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 10 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 5.62 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 35 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- The White Sox are sending Cease (2-0) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.73 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander tossed four innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (2.73), 37th in WHIP (1.177), and ninth in K/9 (11.6) among qualifying pitchers.
