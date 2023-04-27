Christian Bethancourt -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the hill, on April 27 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

  • Bethancourt has four doubles, four home runs and five walks while batting .269.
  • Bethancourt has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 15 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 26.7% of his games in 2023, and 7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In six games this year (40.0%), Bethancourt has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 53.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 20.0%.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 5
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 10 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
  • The White Sox have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.62).
  • White Sox pitchers combine to allow 35 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.73 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 26 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed four innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 2.73 ERA ranks 19th, 1.177 WHIP ranks 36th, and 11.6 K/9 ranks ninth among qualifying pitchers this season.
