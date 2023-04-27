Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. White Sox - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Christian Bethancourt -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the hill, on April 27 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt has four doubles, four home runs and five walks while batting .269.
- Bethancourt has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 15 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 26.7% of his games in 2023, and 7% of his trips to the dish.
- In six games this year (40.0%), Bethancourt has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 53.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 20.0%.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|5
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (40.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 10 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.62).
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 35 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.73 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 26 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed four innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 27-year-old's 2.73 ERA ranks 19th, 1.177 WHIP ranks 36th, and 11.6 K/9 ranks ninth among qualifying pitchers this season.
