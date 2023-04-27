Christian Bethancourt -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the hill, on April 27 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt has four doubles, four home runs and five walks while batting .269.

Bethancourt has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 15 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has hit a home run in 26.7% of his games in 2023, and 7% of his trips to the dish.

In six games this year (40.0%), Bethancourt has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 53.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 20.0%.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 5 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings