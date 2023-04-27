The Boston Celtics visit the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Thursday (tip at 8:30 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Jayson Tatum, Trae Young and others in this matchup.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS

TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (-105) 9.5 (-139) 4.5 (+100) 3.5 (+110)

Tatum has put up 30.1 points per game in the 2022-23 season, 0.4 points fewer than Thursday's points prop total.

Tatum has averaged 0.7 fewer rebounds per game (8.8) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (9.5).

Tatum has averaged 4.6 assists per game, 0.1 more than Thursday's assist over/under (4.5).

Tatum's 3.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 less than his over/under in Thursday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (-125) 6.5 (+105) 3.5 (+110) 2.5 (-110)

The 26.5-point over/under set for Jaylen Brown on Thursday is 0.1 less than his scoring average on the season (26.6).

His per-game rebounding average of 6.9 is 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Thursday (6.5).

Brown collects 3.5 assists per game, equal to his prop bet on Thursday.

He makes 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under on Thursday (2.5).

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (-111) 4.5 (+120) 3.5 (-167) 2.5 (+130)

The 15.5-point prop total for Derrick White on Thursday is 3.1 higher than his scoring average, which is 12.4.

White averages 0.9 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Thursday (which is 4.5).

White's assist average -- 3.9 -- is higher than Thursday's assist over/under (3.5).

White has made 1.8 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Thursday's game (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (-115) 3.5 (+110) 8.5 (-149) 2.5 (+105)

Thursday's over/under for Young is 27.5 points, 1.3 more than his season average.

Young has grabbed three boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Thursday's game (3.5).

Young averages 10.2 assists, 1.7 more than Thursday's over/under.

Young, at 2.1 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.4 less than his over/under on Thursday.

Clint Capela Props

PTS REB AST 9.5 (-111) 9.5 (+105) 0.5 (+110)

The 9.5 points prop bet set for Clint Capela on Thursday is 2.5 fewer points than his season scoring average (12).

Capela has averaged 1.5 more rebounds per game (11) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (9.5).

Capela has averaged 0.9 assists per game this year, 0.4 more than his prop bet for Thursday (0.5).

