Brayden Point will be on the ice when the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs meet on Thursday at Scotiabank Arena in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Point's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Brayden Point vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSUN

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -179)

0.5 points (Over odds: -179) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Point Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Point has averaged 19:40 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +2.

In 40 of 82 games this year, Point has scored a goal, with 12 of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Point has a point in 59 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points 31 times.

Point has an assist in 38 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists seven times.

Point's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 64.2% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 40.8% of Point going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Point Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On defense, the Maple Leafs have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 220 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +58.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto 82 Games 17 94 Points 9 50 Goals 4 44 Assists 5

