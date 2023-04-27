On Thursday, Brandon Lowe (.220 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Astros.

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has a double, six home runs and 12 walks while batting .229.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 126th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.

Lowe has gotten a hit in 12 of 21 games this year (57.1%), with at least two hits on four occasions (19.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 28.6% of his games this season, and 7.3% of his trips to the plate.

Lowe has picked up an RBI in seven games this season (33.3%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (19.0%).

In 52.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (19.0%).

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 7 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings