The Tampa Bay Rays, including Wander Franco (.436 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Astros.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Wander Franco At The Plate

  • Franco has 12 doubles, four home runs and nine walks while hitting .315.
  • He ranks 17th in batting average, 29th in on base percentage, and 14th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
  • Franco is batting .368 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
  • In 73.9% of his 23 games this season, Franco has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 17.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Franco has had at least one RBI in 43.5% of his games this year (10 of 23), with two or more RBI three times (13.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 11 of 23 games (47.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 8
12 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros have a 3.30 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, one per game).
  • The Astros are sending Brown (2-0) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.09 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 23 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • In four games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.09 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .233 to opposing hitters.
