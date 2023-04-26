Taylor Walls Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Astros - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Taylor Walls (hitting .364 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, three home runs, six walks and eight RBI), take on starting pitcher Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Astros.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls is hitting .333 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks.
- In 11 of 15 games this year (73.3%), Walls has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in two of 15 games played this season, and in 5.7% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this year, Walls has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 66.7% of his games this season (10 of 15), with two or more runs four times (26.7%).
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|7
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (85.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (85.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (57.1%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.8 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Astros have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.30).
- The Astros allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, one per game).
- Brown makes the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.09 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In four games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.09, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .233 against him.
