Randy Arozarena and Kyle Tucker are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Tampa Bay Rays and the Houston Astros play at Tropicana Field on Wednesday (at 6:40 PM ET).

Rays vs. Astros Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Randy Arozarena Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Arozarena Stats

Arozarena has put up 31 hits with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and eight walks. He has driven in 24 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashed .348/.412/.584 so far this year.

Arozarena hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .412 with a double, a triple, a home run, three walks and six RBI.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Apr. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Apr. 24 2-for-3 2 0 2 5 0 vs. White Sox Apr. 23 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Apr. 22 3-for-5 1 1 4 6 0 vs. White Sox Apr. 21 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has three doubles, six home runs, 12 walks and 15 RBI (26 total hits).

He's slashed .313/.408/.566 on the season.

Diaz has picked up a hit in seven games in a row. In his last 10 games he is batting .385 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and six RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Astros Apr. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Astros Apr. 24 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 vs. White Sox Apr. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 vs. White Sox Apr. 22 3-for-4 2 0 0 3 vs. White Sox Apr. 21 2-for-5 0 0 1 2

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has three doubles, five home runs, 18 walks and 19 RBI (25 total hits). He has swiped five bases.

He's slashing .301/.417/.518 so far this season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Apr. 25 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Rays Apr. 24 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 at Braves Apr. 23 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 1 at Braves Apr. 22 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at Braves Apr. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

