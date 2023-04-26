Randy Arozarena's Tampa Bay Rays (20-4) and Kyle Tucker's Houston Astros (13-11) will match up in the series rubber match on Wednesday, April 26 at Tropicana Field. The contest will begin at 6:40 PM ET.

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog Astros have +105 odds to win. An 8.5-run over/under is set for this game.

Rays vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Calvin Faucher - TB (0-0, 5.91 ERA) vs Hunter Brown - HOU (2-0, 3.09 ERA)

Rays vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 20 out of the 23 games, or 87%, in which they've been favored.

The Rays have gone 20-3 (winning 87% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays went 7-2 over the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Astros have been underdogs in seven games this season and have come away with the win four times (57.1%) in those contests.

This season, the Astros have come away with a win two times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Astros had a record of 4-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rays vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Wander Franco 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+225) Harold Ramirez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+180) Yandy Díaz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+220) Taylor Walls 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+260) Brandon Lowe 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL East -114 - 1st

