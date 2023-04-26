Harold Ramirez and the Tampa Bay Rays head into the final of a three-game series against Jeremy Pena and the Houston Astros at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

The Rays have been listed as -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Astros (+110). The game's total has been listed at 9 runs.

Rays vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

The Rays and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Rays covered the spread.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have compiled a 20-3 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 87% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, Tampa Bay has gone 19-2 (90.5%).

The Rays have a 57.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Tampa Bay has played in 24 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 13 times (13-8-3).

The Rays have covered 100% of their games this season, going 4-0-0 against the spread.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-1 6-3 11-1 9-3 14-3 6-1

