Rays vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 26
Wednesday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (20-4) and Houston Astros (13-11) squaring off at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET on April 26.
The probable pitchers are Calvin Faucher for the Tampa Bay Rays and Hunter Brown (2-0) for the Houston Astros.
Rays vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Rays vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Rays 6, Astros 3.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Rays Performance Insights
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 7-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
- The Rays covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.
- The Rays have been favorites in 23 games this season and won 20 (87%) of those contests.
- This season Tampa Bay has won 20 of its 23 games, or 87%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Rays, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.
- No team has scored more than the 157 runs Tampa Bay has this season.
- The Rays have a 2.82 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 21
|White Sox
|W 8-7
|Calvin Faucher vs Michael Kopech
|April 22
|White Sox
|W 4-3
|Shane McClanahan vs Dylan Cease
|April 23
|White Sox
|W 4-1
|Zach Eflin vs Lucas Giolito
|April 24
|Astros
|W 8-3
|Taj Bradley vs Jose Urquidy
|April 25
|Astros
|L 5-0
|Drew Rasmussen vs Luis Garcia
|April 26
|Astros
|-
|Calvin Faucher vs Hunter Brown
|April 27
|@ White Sox
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Dylan Cease
|April 28
|@ White Sox
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Lucas Giolito
|April 29
|@ White Sox
|-
|Taj Bradley vs Lance Lynn
|April 30
|@ White Sox
|-
|Drew Rasmussen vs Mike Clevinger
|May 2
|Pirates
|-
|Shane McClanahan vs Roansy Contreras
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.