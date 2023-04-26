Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Astros - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Randy Arozarena -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the mound, on April 26 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena leads Tampa Bay with 31 hits and an OBP of .412, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .584.
- He ranks sixth in batting average, 13th in on base percentage, and 12th in slugging among qualified batters in baseball.
- In 87.0% of his 23 games this season, Arozarena has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- In 21.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Arozarena has driven in a run in 13 games this season (56.5%), including five games with more than one RBI (21.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 14 times this year (60.9%), including four games with multiple runs (17.4%).
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|8
|13 (86.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (87.5%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (62.5%)
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (62.5%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (50.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Astros have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.30).
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 23 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Brown (2-0 with a 3.09 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In four games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 3.09 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .233 to opposing batters.
