Manuel Margot -- with a slugging percentage of .219 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the mound, on April 26 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

  • Margot is hitting .180 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks.
  • Margot has had a base hit in 10 of 21 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • In 21 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Margot has had an RBI in six games this year.
  • In five games this year (23.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 8
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
  • The Astros have a 3.30 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to surrender 23 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
  • Brown gets the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.09 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.09, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .233 against him.
