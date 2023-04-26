The Miami Heat, Kevin Love included, will be in action at 9:30 PM on Wednesday versus the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 119-114 win over the Bucks (his previous game) Love posted six points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

In this piece we'll break down Love's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Kevin Love Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 8.2 8.2 Rebounds 6.5 6.4 5.4 Assists -- 1.9 1.6 PRA -- 16.5 15.2 PR -- 14.6 13.6 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.7



Kevin Love Insights vs. the Bucks

Love's Heat average 99.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Bucks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 12th with 102.4 possessions per contest.

The Bucks allow 113.3 points per game, 14th-ranked in the NBA.

The Bucks allow 44.2 rebounds per game, ranking 20th in the league.

The Bucks concede 23.9 assists per contest, fifth-ranked in the NBA.

The Bucks give up 12.1 made 3-pointers per game, 11th-ranked in the NBA.

Kevin Love vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/24/2023 22 6 7 2 2 2 1 4/22/2023 21 6 7 2 2 1 1 4/19/2023 11 4 3 1 0 1 1 4/16/2023 23 18 8 1 4 0 0 2/24/2023 22 0 8 4 0 1 1 1/21/2023 18 5 7 0 1 0 0 12/21/2022 29 9 9 5 3 0 0 11/16/2022 20 5 7 3 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.