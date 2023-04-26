After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Josh Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Hunter Brown) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe is batting .328 with six doubles, four home runs and four walks.
  • Lowe has reached base via a hit in 14 games this season (of 18 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
  • In four games this season, he has hit a home run (22.2%, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 10 games this season (55.6%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (27.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 10 of 18 games (55.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 7
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (100.0%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (85.7%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (42.9%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (71.4%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
  • The Astros have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.30).
  • Astros pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, one per game).
  • The Astros will send Brown (2-0) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.09 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • In four games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 3.09 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .233 to opposing hitters.
