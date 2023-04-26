Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Astros - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Josh Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Hunter Brown) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .328 with six doubles, four home runs and four walks.
- Lowe has reached base via a hit in 14 games this season (of 18 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- In four games this season, he has hit a home run (22.2%, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate).
- In 10 games this season (55.6%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (27.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 10 of 18 games (55.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|7
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (100.0%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (42.9%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (85.7%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (42.9%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (71.4%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Astros have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.30).
- Astros pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, one per game).
- The Astros will send Brown (2-0) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.09 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In four games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 3.09 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .233 to opposing hitters.
