On Wednesday, Jose Siri (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Astros.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jose Siri At The Plate

  • Siri is batting .292 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks.
  • Siri has picked up a hit in six games this season (85.7%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has homered in two of seven games played this season, and in 7.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this season (71.4%), Siri has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (42.9%) he had two or more.
  • In four of seven games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 2
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (100.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros have a 3.30 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Astros give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, 1.0 per game).
  • Brown gets the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.09 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Friday, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.09, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .233 batting average against him.
