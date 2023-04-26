On Wednesday, Jose Siri (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri is batting .292 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks.

Siri has picked up a hit in six games this season (85.7%), including one multi-hit game.

He has homered in two of seven games played this season, and in 7.4% of his plate appearances.

In five games this season (71.4%), Siri has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (42.9%) he had two or more.

In four of seven games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (100.0%)

